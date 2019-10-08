The Elkton girls soccer team recorded wins on Friday and Monday.
The Golden Elks topped Perryville, 3-0, Friday. Shadai Givens scored twice and Payton Hardy added a goal. Lexi Zeoli recorded the shutout in net.
On Monday, Elkton cruised to a 12-2 win over Joppatowne. Givens led the Elks with a hat trick while Kelsey Caldarelli and Liz Contreras scored two goals apiece. Hardy, Zeoli, Ciara Hopkins, Anna Belong and Jenah Kennedy each added a goal.
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Perryville 2,
Joppatowne 1 (OT)
Jake Dimling netted the game winner for the Panthers off of an assist by Nick Romano. Hayden Hubert scored Perryville’s first goal, which was assisted by Landon Younce.
Rising Sun 8, Edgewood 1
Dane Schueler recorded a hat trick to lead the Tigers, who also received one goal and three assists from Micah Thomas. Grant Sopa tallied a goal and an assist and Hunter Russell, Dylan Pietuszka and Logan Cook added one goal apiece. Austin Jacob made six saves for Rising Sun.
UCBAC Volleyball
North East 3, Elkton 2
Elaina Owens recorded 10 aces and five kills as the North East volleyball team defeated host Elkton in five sets (25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25 and 15-6) Thursday night.
Rachel Mullins had five aces and five digs. Kyalla Barnett contributed eight digs and Nevaeh Tormollen added five kills for the Indians, who improved to 6-2 on the season.
Bel Air 3, Bohemia Manor 0
The Eagles were swept by set scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14.
Tome 3, Perryville 1
The Titans won by set scores of 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 and 26-24.
