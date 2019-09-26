Eight different players found the back of the net Wednesday during Bohemia Manor’s 8-0 win over Joppatowne.
Katie O’Hare, Kara Pardue, Ella Cook, Bailey Pressler, Paige Racine, Colleen Nelsen, Mya Stiver and Isabella Boone all tallied a goal. O’Hare, Boone, Sofie Triantafillos and Riley Stallone each provided an assist.
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor 9, Havre de Grace 0
Brandon Teixidor scored four goals to lead the Eagles. Logan Catron, Dom Ciccia, Brandon Baranick and Arcel Ramirez all scored one.
Perryville 4, West Nottingham 0
Ben Roberts recorded two goals and an assist as the Panthers cruised to a 4-0 non-conference win. Nick Alberding also scored a pair of goals. Hadyn Hulbert dished out two assists and Dom Christofano added one.
Goalie Caleb Phillips made five saves while preserving the shutout.
UCBAC Field Hockey
North East 1, Perryville 0
Sydney Webster scored the game’s lone goal as North East edged Perryville, 1-0. Kaylin Jennings provided the assist.
Panthers goaltender Shannon Mahan made 13 saves.
Bohemia Manor 7, Joppatowne 0
Madison Fleming and Emily Long scored two goals apiece to lead the Eagles. Madison Usher, Allison Anderson and Quinn Dilenno each added a goal.
UCBAC Volleyball
North East 3, Aberdeen 1
North East took a 3-1 over Aberdeen Tuesday night (15-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19).
Nevaeh Tormollen had 11 kills, Elaina Owens added 14 assists, four kills and three blocks and Taylor Gascoine recorded eight aces for the Indians.
