THURSDAY
UCBAC Girls’ Basketball
Havre de Grace 58, Bohemia Manor 57
The Eagles lost a heart breaker as Havre de Grace’s Hannah Koop hit a buzzer beater to lift the Warriors to the one-point win.
Hailee Fields had a monster night offensively, scoring 28 points and dishing three assists. Raegan Lenz scored 16 points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Katie O’Hare added six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Koop led Havre de Grace with 17 points.
Harford Tech 41, Rising Sun 27
C.M. Wright 50, Elkton 32
UCBAC Swimming
The Elkton girls’ swim team captured four first-place finishes at Thursday’s dual meets at Joppatowne High. Sophomore Elizabeth Pennington won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Abbigail Mahoney won the 100-yard freestyle and freshman Sarah Clawson captured the 100-yard backstroke.
The Golden Elks boys’ squad won the 200-yard medley relay. The unit made up of freshman Michael Marra, junior Reece Berry, junior Austin Caricofe and senior Jeffery Zanes finished in 2:00.77. Perryville junior Bryan Thompson placed first in the 100-yard butterfly.
FRIDAY
UCBAC Boys’ Basketball
C.M. Wright 74, Elkton 71
Marquis Battle led the Golden Elks with a game-high 25 points. A.J. Moncrieffe and Trevin Ewing scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Bryan Stiemke led the Mustangs with 26 points while Jordan Stiemke added 15.
Perryville 66, North East 60
Non-conference Girls’ Basketball
Rising Sun 46, Octorara (Pa.) 26
