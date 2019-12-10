The Bohemia Manor girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start following Monday’s 32-26 win over host Joppatowne.
Raegan Lenz led the Eagles with 10 points and five rebounds. Hailee Fields followed with eight points and Katie O’Hare added five rebounds and five steals.
North East 45, Tome 22
The Indians improve to 1-2 on the season.
The Titans begin the season 0-2.
Boys’ Basketball
North East 63, Tome 46
The Indians improve to 2-0 overall.
The Titans fall to 0-2.
FRIDAY
Boys’ Basketball
Bohemia Manor 57, Tome 44
The Eagles improved to 1-1 overall.
Girls’ Basketball
C.M. Wright 44, North East 18
The Indians dropped to 0-2 overall.
The Mustangs improved to 1-0.
THURSDAY
Boys’ Basketball
Rising Sun 73, Tome 61
Aydon Brown led the Tigers (1-0) with 26 points and nine rebounds. Zach Osborne recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
North East 40, Providence Christian Academy 37
Matthew Wallace 14 led the Indians (1-0) with 14 points. Dylan McDilda scored eight points. Brandon Rhoades pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Jachai Graham added five assists and five steals.
C.M. Wight 63, Bohemia Manor 35
The Eagles fell to 0-1 overall.
The Mustangs improved to 1-0 on the year.
UCBAC Girls Basketball
Patterson Mill 42, North East 20
The Indians fell to 0-1 overall.
The Huskies improved to 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.