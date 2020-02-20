Bohemia Manor cruised to a 50-15 win over host Perryville Wednesday afternoon in Susquehanna Division girls’ basketball action.
With the win, the Eagles finish the regular season 15-5 overall and 12-2 in the Susquehanna, tied with Harford Tech for the lower division’s best record.
Raegan Lenz and Erica Clarke scored 13 points apiece to lead Bo Manor. Lenz added team-highs in rebounds (nine) and blocks (three), while Clarke pulled down four boards, had two assists and blocked a pair of shots.
UCBAC Boys’ Basketball
North East 57 Rising Sun 50
Dylan McDilda recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Indians (3-13 overall, 3-9 Susquehanna), while Matthew Wallace scored 17 points.
The Tigers fall to 3-13 overall and 1-11 in the Susquehanna.
Men’s College Basketball
Cecil College 107 CCBC Catonsville 79
O’Dell Dickerson and Jacob Falko led the Seahawks with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Nicholas Wells scored 18 points and McKale Williams pitched in 13 for Cecil College, which has won 18 straight games.
Women’s College Basketball
CCBC Catonsville 72 Cecil College 56
Kayla Thompson scored a team-high 16 points for the Seahawks. Jayla Smith and Destiny Perry added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
