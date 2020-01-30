Eleven of 24 events at Tuesday's UCBAC dual meet were won by Cecil County swimmers.
Elkton's Michael Marra and Elizabeth Pennington, as well as Bohemia Manor's Anna Miller all captured first place in two individual events.
Marra won the boys' 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Pennington placed first in the girls' 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke and Miller claimed the girls' 100- and 200-yard freestyle.
Pennington also anchored the Golden Elks girls' 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished first, along with Sadie Marra, Ciara Hopkins and Sadie Cooper. The Elkton boys won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team of Jeffery Zanes, David Pugh, Austin Caricofe and Reece Berry.
Pugh won the boys 200-yard freestyle and Berry captured the 100-yard freestyle.
Bohemia Manor's Alexis Sakers won the girls 100-yard backstroke.
Elkton, Bo Manor and Perryville will take part in Cecil County's first-ever varsity swim meet at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cecil County Y.M.C.A.
UCBAC Girls' Basketball
Bohemia Manor 40, Edgewood 36
Katie O'Hare and Erica Clarke scored 10 points apiece to lead the Eagles. O'Hare grabbed nine rebounds while Clarke pulled down six. Raegan Lenz contributed nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
