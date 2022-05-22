Harford County resident John Ayers landed three snakehead fish totaling 23 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the first-place prize package on Saturday at the first Snakehead Mayhem Fishing Tournament on the Susquehanna River.
Ayers was the only angler to land more than two snakehead fish. Snakeheads are invasive fish that could become harmful, especially in large numbers to local waterways. They are also known in some circles as a good food source, rich in protein in their flaky meat. The tournament was organized by local angler Charles "Caz" Kenny to both educate people on the snakehead and also to harvest them from the water as an invasive species.
"Are snakeheads going to ruin the world?," Kenny said. "No, but we need to be working on it. But the purpose of this is to bring attention to the upper Susquehanna River and the Upper Bay as a whole."
After a delay last weekend due to storms in the area, the tournament, more than 20 entries competed for the top prize of $1,000 and other goodies. Other prizes included anywhere from $100 to $500 in prize money.
"We are seeing a rise every year," Kenny said of the snakehead population. "This is not a native fish and they mate three to four times a year."
Ayers said his success was found near the bank where there was "less pressure" and he used used a pink frog lure.
"i have been fishing for (snakehead) for quite some time now," Ayers said. "But this was my first tournament to enter."
