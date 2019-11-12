HEREFORD — Bohemia Manor sophomore Day Leone led a trio of Cecil County runners who earned medals in Saturday’s MPSSAA State Cross Country Championships at Hereford High School.
Leone completed the five kilometer course in northern Baltimore County in a time of 16:58.91, which was good enough for a third place finish in the 1A competition. The key to his high finish was a strong second mile of the race.
“I would have liked first or second. The start was good. I kind of laid back a little in the first mile, and I really had to turn it on at the start of the two-mile,” Leone said.
The Eagles also got finishes of 31st, 32nd and 40th from Jacob Jurrell, Alexander Luzetsky, and James Thompson, respectively, en route to a sixth place overall finish in the boys’ 1A competition.
Northern Garrett took home the team 1A state championship.
The Bohemia Manor girls’ team finished in fourth place overall thanks to a deep lineup that saw all five point scorers finish between 27th and 43rd. Eagles had coach Steve Pizzulli was impressed with the team’s mental toughness after losing 1A East region runner up Maya Osborne to injury.
“I was very proud of the girls. It was very tough because Maya Osborne had to drop out just before the mile mark,” Pizzulli said. “We were really worried they maybe wouldn’t be in it mentally in it, but they fought through it and came all the way to fourth without our top girl, which is an outstanding feat for those young ladies.”
Perryville finished ninth overall while Northern Garrett took home first place honors in the 1A girls’ team competition.
The highest Cecil County runner in the girls’ 1A competition was Perryville’s Abbie James with a 17th place finish with a time of 28:22.21.
“It feels great. My team and my coach all push each other to do great. It’s really fun,” James said of her race. “It felt cold but good. I just feel like my season built up to this point.”
North East’s Brooke Ayers was the third Cecil County athlete to finish in the Top 25 with a 13th place finish in the 2A girls’ race with a time of 20:43.34, and she was happy to see the work she put in all season pay off.
“It felt really good. It’s a huge relief because I have been working really hard for this. It felt really good to run with my closest friend in Yailynn Ramirez. It was a wonderful experience to run with her because we’ve both been working hard for this,” Ayers said. “I actually felt really good. It was a nice race even though the course was really hard. I didn’t feel like I was going to die out. I was so focused on getting the person in front.”
Liberty and Oakdale won the girls’ and boys’ 2A team state championships, respectively.
