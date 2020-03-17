It took a single visit to the Davis & Elkins campus for Calen Kampes to decide where he wanted to attend college.
“I went on a visit to Davis & Elkins in the fall a couple of months ago. I really liked the campus – really cool campus. It's in the mountains, a cool atmosphere, and it's got a couple old, historic mansions,” he said. “I can't wait to play baseball.”
Like his older brother, Johnny, the younger Kampes received a scholarship to play catcher at the next level. The elder Kampes attends Wagner College.
Davis & Elkins, located in Elkins, West Virginia, competes in the Mountain East Conference at the Division II level. Kampes, a senior at Rising Sun, said his relationship with the Senators' head coach, Mason Heyne, spurred his commitment.
“He was with me the whole day when I was visiting. It was really cool,” Kampes said. “I got to connect with the head coach and the assistant coach when I was visiting. They were both really nice. They made me feel welcomed.”
His long-time coach with the Maryland Legends, Ed Lynch, described Kampes as “extremely athletic, strong and driven.”
“It's funny, because everything that Johnny tried to do, Calen is trying to do a little bit better,” Lynch said. “They both are extremely strong, extremely quick in the catcher position. They get rid of the ball. They're very easy to coach. Whatever you tell them to do, they do. There's no argument. You say 'We need to work on this,' that's what they work on. They're the kind of kids you want to coach.”
Lynch, a former Major League catcher himself who founded the Maryland Legends, commended Kampes for the effort he's put into transforming his body in the weight room.
“He and his brother were just normal looking, but you give them a goal with lifting and off they go. There's no quitting until they reach their goal,” he said. “Calen is physically impressive. So many kids lift, but they don't put their whole heart into it to really change. Calen and Johnny really changed their bodies.”
Like all high school athletes, Kampes finds himself in unchartered waters as his senior year nears its end – out of school and unable to practice in a team setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These next few weeks, I'm going to still be practicing with one of my best friends,” he said. “He plays on the same high school team as I do. I'm hoping that we can get back to it and we pick up where we were.”
Lynch emphasized the need for players to continue to work on their own during this time, which has never been an issue with Kampes.
“I think the way things are going, the boys and the girls have lost their senior year. In college, they're talking about giving them another year, but you really can't do that with high school. It's sad because it's a time of your life you can't get back,” Lynch said. “I tell the boys and the girls that you need to really take a critical look at yourselves and see where you're really at. It's easy to get lost in the hype of getting a scholarship, but you really need to take a critical look at your game. What do you need to improve and really work on that because so many leave here and go to college and their game is not complete all the way around. It just takes that one area to get you out of the starting lineup.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.