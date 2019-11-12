On a night when she recorded 27 assists to lead her team to a win, senior setter Emily Jackson became the first Rising Sun volleyball player to pass 1,000 assists in her career.
Jackson accomplished the feat Friday during the Tigers' 3-0 sweep (25-19. 25-18, 25-8) of visiting Kent Island in the 2A Volleyball State Quarterfinals.
Jackson also had six digs, two kills and one block.
Lauren Hudson and Sophia Eckerd had 13 kills apiece and Hudson served eight aces. Rachel Cohen added 11 digs and three aces.
Rising Sun advances to face Century in the 2A State Semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum.
