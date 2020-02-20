NORTH EAST — It was Senior Night on Wednesday for the Rising Sun Tigers, but the North East Indians put on an impressive display to claim a 40-23 Susquehanna Division win. Abby Riley led the Indians in scoring with a strong 16-point performance, followed by Alivia Smith with seven points, and Jackie Marison with six points.
Indians coach Chris Hadjis was very encouraged by his team’s performance Wednesday night and hopes that this type of play can be a blueprint for his team moving forward with the playoffs approaching.
“I was encouraged by the overall team play. We actually came out in the second half and played well. We didn’t turn the ball over and we were scoring,” he said. “It’s the first time in many, many games that we actually outscored the opposing team in the second half.”
When asked about what he hopes to see moving forward, Hadjis said that the effort his team came out with Wednesday night is the key to success.
“What I’m looking forward to is the same effort that we gave tonight,” he said. “Giving the same effort across the board by all of the players.”
The Tigers came out with strong energy at the start of the second half as they tried to cut into their deficit early in the third quarter, but they couldn’t come away with a win in their final home game. Sarah Clark and Katie Willis led the team in scoring with six points each. Mallory Stamper and Gabrielle Vaughn each had five points for the Tigers.
