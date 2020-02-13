PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Panthers hosted their Senior Night on Wednesday, but fell short in Susquehanna Division action as the North East Indians came away with the 34-20 win.
Jackie Marison led the way for the Indians with 12 points in their win.
North East’s head coach Chris Hadjis was sidelined on the bench with a foot injury, so the head coaching duties for Wednesday night's game were given to assistant coach David Mencer. When asked about his team’s performance after the game, Mencer was pleased with the defensive effort.
“We played good defense today and moved our feet pretty well. We played 1-v-1 zone, so just seeing good movement and good rotation is important for us,” he said. “Going forward we need to move the ball better on offense. We need to make little adjustments here and there about where we throw the ball in and where we get the ball in to the strongest parts of our offense.”
Sierra Strong led the Panthers in scoring with eight points.
