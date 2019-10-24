ELKTON — In Wednesday night’s 2A East girls’ soccer playoff game, North East wasted little time in establishing a lead and building on it.
Two first half goals by junior Savannah Dorey and another by senior Regan Day put the game out of reach early as the fifth-seeded Indians cruised to a 5-0 win over No. 4 seed Elkton in Region I action. Four different players found the net for North East, now 6-7 on the season.
“We talked about playing good team offense and defense, then everything else will all into place,” Indians head coach Matt Roberts said. “Tonight, we capitalized on our opportunities and that made the difference tonight.”
“I knew we had to start off strong to keep our pace going,” explained Dorey, who caught up to a pass from Mia Cudmore and bounced a goal by Elks keeper Lexi Zeoli just 4:22 into the first half for the winner. “I knew that if we built from the back and headed up the field strong, we could get goals.”
Less than eight minutes later, Dorey found the net again and Day added another in the 27th minute to give North East a 3-0 halftime lead.
“We just had a lot of opportunities and we capitalized on what was given to us,” Day said. “We worked on connecting on our passes and heading up the field and if we had an opportunity, we tried to take it.”
Catie Roberts and Allyson Miklas added second-half goals for the Indians, who will now move on to face another county rival in the Region I semifinals – top-seeded Rising Sun.
“I think it was a great effort. If we execute like we did tonight, we’ll be in every game we play,” Roberts said.
As for Elks head coach Shawn Caldarelli, the final score couldn’t dim the enthusiasm he shared for his team, which finished 2019 with a 7-5-1 record.
“This is the first winning season the program has had in over 10 years,” Caldarelli said. “The support we’ve gotten from the administration and the school has been great and the players have played well all season. People look at the score, but there was no quit in our girls. I hope tonight makes them hungry to keep that success going.”
