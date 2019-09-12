NORTH EAST – First-year head coach Hannah O’Brien talked about a North East volleyball team that was ready for a change coming into the 2019 season.
The Indians approached their Tuesday night match against visiting Elkton with a new attitude and a new result – a 3 sets to 1 win over the Golden Elks that pleased O’Brien the former Indians star now leading her alma mater into a new year.
“I told them they had to have all the fight in the world,” O’Brien said. “They couldn’t roll over, be proactive and fix their mistakes. Tonight showed they can pretty much come back from anything.”
The night started off great for North East as they jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first set behind service points and aces from Nevaeh Tormollen and kills from Elaina Owens. Elkton clawed back to within 23-20 before losing the first set 25-20, then won the second set 25-18.
It was a game effort by the Elks, who were affected by illness and injury right up to match time (middle hitter Molly Camphausen tweaked her right knee in warm-ups, but did play most of the match).
“Because of having a lot of sick and injured people, I don’t think they had the energy today,” Elks head coach Kim Sexton said. “We had trouble coming back from missing serves and bad passes. We just weren’t doing the basics.”
North East did the basics long enough to turn an 18-12 third set deficit into a 26-24 victory and Owens’ six powerful aces closed out the fourth set 25-17 and gave North East a big win.
“If we mess up, we stay calm and focus on the next point,” Owens said. “We realized we had to work together as a team and find our groove again.”
Perryville 3, Patterson Mill 1
The Panthers won by game scores of 25-18, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-15.
Jordan Carr led the way with 27 assists, four aces and two kills. Gracey Stevens had eight kills and two aces, Mandy Wagner recorded 10 aces and two kills and Ava McBride added three kills and four aces.
Bel Air 3, Bohemia Manor 0
The Eagles lost by set scores of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-15.
