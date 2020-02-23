NORTH EAST — The North East boys' basketball team found itself in a 24-point hole early in the fourth quarter of its non-divisional contest with visiting Harford Tech Friday night.
The Indians mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter, pulling to within four points with a minute remaining, but their comeback effort fell just short as they were stopped by the Cobras a couple of times late in a 65-59 loss.
“We shared the basketball. They came out and took it to us. They tried to put us away. They ran some press and played some good defense. They’re quick. They’re fast,” North East coach Seth Grimes said of the rally. “We started to move the ball. Not one pass, shot, doing everything on their own. We started to rotate the ball, getting full rotations, hitting somebody inside, looking to get the next man open. It makes a difference.”
Harford Tech had a lead of 15-9 after the first quarter and used a 12-4 run to close the second quarter to build a 32-23 halftime advantage, but it was the third quarter where the Cobras took control of the game.
After the teams split the first eight points of the third quarter, Harford Tech went on a 22-7 surge that carried over into the fourth quarter to increase its lead to 58-34 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.
“I thought they moved the ball well against the zone. I thought they did a good job of trying to overload the side and get that short corner pass where they try to get you in the high post then drop it down,” Grimes said of the Cobras’ execution. “When you close down hard, they either use it against you and move by you, or they would make the extra pass and try to get the next guy in. That’s good coaching and good movement by the players.”
The Indians mounted a charge over the next five minutes as they went on a 25-5 run to pull within four points at 63-59 with just over a minute remaining. Matt Wallace led the way with 18 points during the rally.
Once North East got to within four points, the run halted as it could not make a basket in the final minute. Harford Tech scored the final two points of the game to hold on for the win.
Grimes hopes the experience the Indians gained in playing a speedy team like the Cobras will prove to be beneficial as the team heads to the playoffs.
“If we’re lucky enough to win the next game, we’ll probably see one of those two, Elkton or Harford Tech, and just of the speed of it helps you to learn that the game is going to be faster and it’s going to move faster,” Grimes said. “The more you see it, the more you play against it, you adjust. We've got to hope that we can find some little things to help us close out a little better without giving an advantage. They were definitely fast.”
Wallace scored 31 points to lead North East while Brandon Rhodes chipped in 15. The Cobras received 12 points from Bradley Hall and 10 points each from Jamal Wright and R.J. Hinton.
