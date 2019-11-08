BURTONSVILLE — Kendie Hudson's eyes filled as she spoke about the seniors on her North East field hockey team.
“It brings tears to my eyes. They've earned it,” she said. “They put in the work and there are no other kids than I can say have done that. They'll truly be missed.”
What they earned was a 13-win season, a Susquehanna Division championship and a 1A North Region Championship. The Indians achieved a trip to the state semifinals and the chance to play for an appearance in the state championship.
North East fell one game shy with a 2-0 loss to Washington High Thursday night at a cold and rainy Paint Branch High School. Jaguars' sophomore midfielder McKenna Horner scored both goals, tallying one in each half. The Indians struggled to maintain a possession on their offensive end and seemed to be playing defense for a vast majority of the game.
“We had a couple of friends across the Eastern Shore region that gave us some clues. They told us a little about how they were going to play,” Hudson said of scouting Washington before the game. “They were a good team, end of story. But we played very well and I'm very happy that I had the opportunity to coach these seniors who turned around a 2-10 record as freshmen to 13-3 as seniors. They've given it all their heart.”
The 2-10 season in 2016 was Hudson's second as head coach at North East. That win total was double that of the previous year, her first first on the sidelines. In Year 5, the Indians were one of four teams to still be playing Thursday.
