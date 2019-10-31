NORTH EAST – As the North East field hockey program has scratched and clawed its way to respectability under head coach Kendie Hudson, it was fitting that they won the 1A North Region 1 title in such fashion.
Senior Olivia Ness survived a dog pile near the cage to poke a shot home with 7:06 left in regulation to give the Indians a 1-0 win over county rival Rising Sun and a trip to the 1A state quarterfinals.
“Five years ago, we were 1-11 and now we’re 12-2. These kids have set the tone for the program,” Hudson said. “To see them come through in regulation, it means everything. It sets the precedent for what this program is about.”
“We’ve worked so hard to build up this program,” Ness said. “We went from losing seasons to winning within two years, so it means a lot to us as seniors because we’ve been through it.”
North East controlled much of the tempo and possession, keeping the ball down at Rising Sun’s end, but couldn’t cash in. Luckily for them, neither could the Tigers and the game remained scoreless for nearly 53 minutes.
That was until the Indians got a corner and after storming the net, players from both sides were scrambling after a rebound kicked away by Tigers goalie Jessie Rea. Fortunately for North East, Ness was in the right place the right time.
“I honestly don’t know what was going on down there,” Ness said. “There were a lot of bodies on the ground and the entire time I was thinking, ‘Just get the goal.’”
North East held strong thanks to a solid effort from defenders Virginia Edwards, Brin Khanjar and Natalie Dvorak to keep the game scoreless until the offense could break through.
“They did a great job of stopping the ball and getting it to our offense without too much to worry about,” Hudson said.
“We worked on stopping the big ball and just recovering when one of us misses because we don’t want them to score, obviously,” Edwards explained.
Now the Indians will move on to the state quarterfinals and after years of climbing the mountain, they don’t plan to change much, but will be ready to go.
“I think it’ll be business as usual, but with a little more strategy depending on who we’re facing,” Hudson said. “We have a lot of friends within the state, so we’re going to look into what game our opponent plays and adjust accordingly.”
“We’re just going to focus on what’s at hand,” Ness added. “If it wasn’t for the close bonds and friendships we have on this team, I don’t think we would’ve been able to make it this far. We’re looking forward to representing Cecil County.”
