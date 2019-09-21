NORTH EAST — A ceremonious night ended with a disappointing result for the North East football team.
The Indians were held scoreless for the entire second half of Friday's 16-14 Susquehanna Division loss to previously winless Joppatowne.
The school celebrated the completion of its new turf field prior to kickoff with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured Cecil County and C.C.P.S officials.
“The turf came out wonderfully. We had the A-Team. We got the best guy to be project manager here, and he was absolutely incredible,” North East athletic director Gary Brown said. “The job was done on time. It was awesome. The pregame ceremony was great tonight. Games happen, I'm not going to be disappointed. You saw the atmosphere here tonight.”
Long-time coach Ed Smith, who started the North East program 50 years ago and led it for 35 years, was in attendance.
“It's good for the community, and I'm still proud of North East football,” current Indians coach Chris Schleich said. “Just because we lost, doesn't mean I'm not proud. We're still a very proud community. It was a good game – we lost.”
Senior running back Jachai Graham ran for both of the Indians' touchdowns in a span of less than two minutes in the second quarter. He broke loose for a 16-yard score to put North East ahead 7-0, but the Mariners answered just over a minute later as senior quarterback Alan Brown connected with Jaylen Jones for an 18-yard touchdown pass. A successful 2-point conversion gave Joppatowne a short lived 8-7 advantage.
Only 18 seconds later, Graham bolted to the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown with 6:29 in the half. The Indians took the 14-8 lead into halftime.
With 7:13 left in the game, the Mariners took the lead for good on a 1-yard touchdown run by Brown. He then completed to Jones for another successful 2-point conversion.
North East fumbled the ball away on its ensuing possession. The Indians defense held to force a Joppatowne punt, but they were questionably called for roughing the kicker. With the fresh set of downs, the Mariners were able to run the clock down to around 30 seconds.
North East was unable to gain the 75 yards it needed in that span.
Schleich had words with the officials at the conclusion of the game and expressed frustration afterward with how the play clock was handled.
“The guy told me that the 40 seconds that would run on this clock that I'm using to count it, isn't true. I'm like 'What clock in the world isn't running the exact time the way it is?' There were three times, there was over 1:10 that ran off of that clock. They have to do their jobs better. That's what ticked me off. He says to me, 'Don't use that clock for a 40-second clock.' Bull crap. It's 40 seconds no matter what. Is the thing broken?” Schleich said. “I'm complaining because of the inconsistencies of the conference because there's no four-minute delay with half the refs that we go with, then they call a four minute and give them two 25-second clocks. That makes a difference when you're in a tight game. You can't do that stuff.”
He stopped himself and made clear that North East's play on the field was the reason for the loss – specifically, the inability to bring down the Mariners' mobile and elusive quarterback.
“We have to tackle better. That's why we lost. And our linemen need to move their feet on their blocks better,” Schleich said. “We do those things, we win the game.”
