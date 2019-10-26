PYLESVILLE — If one game can represent an entire season, North East’s win over Patterson Mill Friday night did so perfectly.
Tied at halftime, the Indians fumbled away their first possession of the third quarter. The turnover led to the go-ahead touchdown for the Huskies.
But as it has done since the preseason, North East overcame adversity. The Indians came from behind to win, 20-12, Friday at North Harford High School to pull into a two-way tie for first place in the Susquehanna Division with one game remaining.
“We’ve won games in the second half when we’ve won, and we did it again. Our kids have had heart all year. We’ve been through a lot. One of our players died by suicide,” North East coach Chris Schleich said. “Our offensive coordinator had to leave because he almost had a heart attack, we lost him. We’ve just fought through adversity and this game represents our season. We get to play for our first title since the UCBAC began. It’s awesome right now. I’m just proud of the kids. They’re fighters and I love them.”
The victory improves the Indians to 5-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Susquehanna Division. County rival Rising Sun defeated Joppatowne Friday night to also improve to 5-1 in the lower division.
The two teams meet next Saturday. Winner will be crowned Susquehanna Division champions.
“It’s a big thing for this school,” senior running back Jachai Graham said. “Just to give this to the school, something that they’ve never had, is a good feeling.”
Senior quarterback Brandon Maenner spoke about the significance of having the chance to play for the first division title in the 50-year history of North East’s football program.
“It means a lot to us. This is what we’ve worked for all year,” he said. “Winning this game was the next step, and now we’re already on to Rising Sun. No one has ever done this in school history, so we’re looking to make that happen next week.”
Graham scored all three of the Indians’ touchdowns on the ground. He ran the ball 27 times for 187 yards.
“I have the best line in the state, in my opinion,” Graham said. “We’re all at 1,000-and-something yards together.”
His 3-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter but North East ahead 6-0. Patterson Mill answered to tie the game before halftime.
The Huskies took the lead only three minutes into the second half after the Indians’ turned the ball over. Wide receiver Christian Pross broke two tackles while taking a screen pass 19 yards to the end zone.
Patterson Mill held its 12-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.
North East turned the ball over again with 7:55 left in the game as James Reckard intercepted a pass.
Then, the Indians started forcing the turnovers. Their defensive backs transformed into a greedy group of ballhawks, intercepting passes on each of the next three Patterson Mill possessions.
Junior defensive back Daniel Doane picked off a fourth-down pass attempt with 5:03 left and returned it to the North East 42-yard line.
Graham broke loose for 48 yards on the first play of the ensuing series. With 3:39 left, he scored the go-ahead touchdown from four yards out.
The Huskies’ next possession ended with junior defensive back Robbie Ladd’s second interception of the night. The Indians began deep in Patterson Mill territory, and Graham capitalized with his third score of the game. The touchdown brought the score to its 20-12 final with 1:25 left.
Trailing by 8, the Huskies began at their own 35-yard line and drove almost into the red zone. Once again, a North East defensive back ended the possession with yet another pick as senior Hunter Morris sealed the win with an interception in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining.
Maenner ran the ball eight times for 44 yards. As a team, the Indians rushed for 322 yards.
“Our offensive line is great,” Maenner said. “They practice great and they play great. Jachai is a great back and everyone is firing off the ball well. It’s a team effort.”
