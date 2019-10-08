The Bohemia Manor football team cracked the win column with a 21-0 victory over Joppatowne.
Quarterback Jake Harris threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Grondin and Tyler Losten recorded the touchdown receptions, with Grondin catching three passes for a team-high 42 yards receiving. James Baglio rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles improve to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Susquehanna Division.
The Mariners fall to 2-3 on the year and 2-2 in the lower division.
North East 27, Perryville 20
Jachai Graham once again led the Indians ground game with 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 38 carries. Quarterback Brandon Maenner carried 12 times for 54 yards and a score.
North East's other touchdown was a 27-yard pass from Daniel Doane to Ryan Kosinski.
Brandon Tolbert went 3-of-4 on extra points.
Through five games, Graham sits at 916 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Indians improve to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Susquehanna Division.
The Panthers drop to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in the lower division.
Rising Sun 41, Fallston 19
Ben Ehrhart rushed for a team-high 107 yards on just five carries and scored two touchdowns. Cade Eyman ran the ball eight times for 81 yards and a pair of scores. Noah Boyd returned for the Tigers, scoring two touchdowns while gaining 58 yards on seven attempts. Justin Brooks ran the ball eight times for 65 yards.
Rising Sun improves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Susquehanna Division.
The Cougars fall to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the lower division.
