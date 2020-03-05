CHESAPEAKE CITY – Bohemia Manor won a nail-biting 48-44 overtime thriller Wednesday over visiting Patterson Mill to become the 1A East Region I girls' basketball champions.
The top-seeded Eagles were led by senior Hailee Fields' incredible 22-point performance. With 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Fields was fouled from 3-point range and drained all three free throws to knot the score at 39 and send the game into overtime.
“My last three shots, it came down to a mindset thing. I had to gather myself. It was going to tie the game and go to overtime. I had to believe in myself,” Fields said.
“We knew this game was going to be down to the last second like it was, literally down to the last second,” she said. “We played great as a team. Our defense was outstanding. Our offense was struggling a little bit, but we can pull through,” Fields said. “This was a team win.”
Bohemia Manor head coach Sean Lenz had nothing but strong praise for not only his team, but for Patterson Mill also.
“Once again I thought our defense was outstanding tonight. The two bigs that Patterson Mill has, they are as good of players as we have seen all year. No. 33 (Delaney Madison), she is the best player I have seen all year,” he said. “I thought we did a great job containing her. Now, she got a couple of buckets, but what she did to us the first time we played, we could not stop her.”
Lenz also gave credit to his assistant coaches for coming up with a defensive plan to hopefully contain Patterson Mill.
“My assistant coaches put in a little bit of a defensive idea last night and it paid dividends for us today. Our defense has been outstanding all year and it continued tonight,” he said. “They’re a good team and I said that coming in. I don’t know how many state championships they’ve won in the past six years, maybe three or four. This isn’t some run of the mill team. They are an outstanding basketball team.”
Lenz couldn’t have been prouder of his team and what they were able to accomplish this season after Wednesday's overtime thriller.
“Our girls battled. I mean they just battled. I couldn’t be happier for 10 young ladies than I am for these 10 girls,” he said. “They come to practice every day; they put in hard work; they listen to adjustments in-game; they present ideas; they are serious when they need to be serious; they are happy when they need to be happy; they are just an outstanding group of girls and I am so, so pleased for them.”
He also recognized what this win means for Bohemia Manor High School and what it means for his players as they move further on in life.
“What it means for the school, I mean this hasn’t been done since 2001 or 2002. They went back-to-back to the final four. My assistant coach, Larry Garber, was the head coach of that team and I got him back out of retirement,” he said. “It is something that will hang in the rafters forever. It is something that these kids will come back 20 years from now with their kids and they can say that they were apart of that team. It is special and they deserve it. They earned the right to be in this game and they have earned the right to be called regional champions.”
Lenz lauded Fields not only for her performance Wednesday night, but her immeasurable value to the youthful team all season.
“Hailee is a big-time player and we all know that. She stepped up and made obviously three enormous foul shots. There couldn’t be anymore pressure and she stepped up and drilled all three,” he said. “She’s been that way all year. If there is a last shot, we want the ball in her hands.”
Even though Fields came away looking like the most dominant offensive player during the game, Lenz wanted to offer praise for how far she has come defensively as a player.
“She’s offensive minded, but the thing I am most proud of about Hailee, she’s developed into a very good defensive player and that took a lot of buy-in. She works her tail off in practice on defense,” Lenz said. “We don’t allow anyone not to be good on defense or not to provide effort on defense. The last three or four games, she’s been one of, if not our best defensive player. I want to make sure she knows that and I tell her that all the time she’s getting better and better.”
In overtime, Bohemia Manor freshman Erika Clarke hit two crucial late free throws to tie the game at 44. She then hit the two game-winning free throws to make it 46-44. Alaina Sliker hit two free throws with 5 seconds left in overtime to seal the victory. During his postgame interview, Lenz wanted to make sure they he gave praise to Clarke for her clutch performance in overtime.
“Erica Clarke, a freshman, stepping up to the line and making two more huge foul shots … That is huge,” he said. “If that kid isn’t riding high with her confidence level right now, then I don’t know what else we can do for her. Our foul shooting has come a long way and I think that was the difference at the end.”
Lenz noted the youth of his team and the contributions of his assistant coaches.
“We are so young. We have four freshmen up on varsity. Three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore, and four freshmen, so for them to do this collectively is just outstanding. My hair is standing up and I couldn’t be happier again for those 10 girls and my two assistant coaches,” he said. “They come every day and work their tails off. Again, I call the timeouts and they make the adjustments. They are a huge part of this win.”
The Eagles will host 1A South Region II champion Surrattsville on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.