NORTH EAST — Jacob Falko is no stranger to the rare 1,000-point milestones.
During his varsity basketball career at Tri-State Christian, he scored more than 2,000 points. After choosing to remain local and begin his collegiate career at Cecil College, Falko again hit an impressive scoring landmark in only his second season.
Just over three minutes into the second half of the Seahawks’ 103-62 win over visiting Anne Arundel Community College Wednesday, the sophomore collected an offensive rebound and put it back in through a foul to surpass 1,000 points. After a brief pause in the action to commemorate the achievement, Falko knocked down the free throw, giving the star guard 19 points early in the second half.
“It was cool to do it on the home floor in the last game I’ll play here, but I’m really just worried about winning our region ‘chip and then going to win the national ‘chip,” he said. “I’m not really worried about the points, but it’s cool.”
Falko entered Wednesday’s home finale 17 points shy of the mark. He scored 16 in the first half, including six of Cecil’s first eight points and a layup to beat the halftime buzzer.
“I think he becomes our 10th or 11th. He’s the first one under my tutelage, so I’m very happy about that,” Seahawks coach Ed Durham said. “I’m extremely happy for him because he’s done it the right way. It hasn’t been selfish. He’s let the game come to him. There’s been times I’ve had to tell him ‘I need you to score.’ That’s the best part – he’s an unselfish player and he’s worked for everything he’s got.”
Of the previous players to score 1,000 points for Cecil College, Falko becomes the first to be from Cecil County.
“He’s the first local kid who’s done it,” Durham said. “That’s the best part. That makes it even more special. The ultimate result is that it’s paid off for him because he’s getting a bunch of schools that are recruiting him. He’s got a tough decision to make in the next month or so, but it’s a great position to be in.”
Falko said he knows he made the right decision to stay home and begin his career with the Seahawks.
“It was the best decision I made. I really love the coaches – coach Ed, [Brian] Selby, [Mike] Jerome and ‘Dricks (Kendrick Sumpter) – best dudes I know,” he said. “I just love the culture here. It’s all about winning, all about family.”
Earlier in the week, Falko was named Maryland Junior College Athlete of the Month for January – his second such award this season. He averaged 21.8 points per game during January and has scored 22.9 points per contest this season.
Falko led Cecil with 24 points, six steals and six rebounds Wednesday. Justin Cohen recorded 18 points and six rebounds, O’Dell Dickerson scored 13 points and Matthew Pearson added 10.
The Seahawks shook off a slow start that set them behind by 10, 22-12, a little more than eight minutes into the game. After Durham used a timeout, Cecil responded with 15 unanswered points to claim the lead for good.
“We talked about it pregame, not coming out flat,” Durham said. “We came out flat and they were much more aggressive than us. We went in at halftime and said ‘What did we tell you? We’re not just saying this to say it. You’re going to have to turn up the defensive pressure a notch.’ That’s what happened.”
The Seahawks wrapped up their home schedule as winner’s of 16 straight games. Cecil will play its next five on the road before heading into the Region XX Tournament.
“We can get a lot better. We need to focus every day and get better on the defensive end, offensive end,” Falko said.
“We tell them ‘You have to bring it every night because your season is slowly getting shorter.’ Once you get to the tournament, you have one bad night, your season’s over,” Durham added.
