CHESAPEAKE CITY — Looking up at the recently constructed tall, white water tower looming over the campus of Bohemia Manor High School, it’s not hard to miss the school’s giant red and black Eagle logo painted on the side.
Very soon, the same image will be a permanent decoration near the 50-yard line of the school’s brand new $1.12 million astroturf field, which is being installed under the direction of Cecil County Parks and Recreation and enters the final stages of construction.
Whether the field will be ready in time for Bo Manor’s home opener against rival Elkton on Aug. 31 remains to be seen.
“It’s in progress,” County Parks and Recreation Director Clyde Van Dyke said. “I’m not promising anything right now as far as dates go. Weather has been a deterrent. We need weather to cooperate and we can make better progress.”
Bo Manor is the second Cecil County High School in as many years to receive a new turf field after Perryville cut the ribbon for its synthetic football field last autumn. The Panthers had also hoped to host its home opener, scheduled for September, but delays prevented Perryville from playing at home until the first week of October.
“There’s a lot variables involved. I wouldn’t say it’s anymore difficult here than the other projects,” Van Dyke said. “You get it ordered and hope the weather cooperates.”
The Eagles football team has spent the summer practicing on a grass field adjacent to the stadium, observing as crews worked to dig up the natural grass field and replace it with astroturf. Previously, the old playing surface became increasingly worn out as the football season progressed.
Third-year head coach Joe Graf remains optimistic the field will be finished in time for the season opener.
“Being out here every day and seeing it go up, the amount of work going into it, I never knew how they laid this stuff down. It’s really neat,” Graf said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. They’ve done a really good job getting things done. I know there’s at least two crews here now trying to get the field in. It’s going to be exciting, good for the community.
“I think it takes a little away from the home field advantage for us not playing on grass as we don’t have a ton of team speed,” he added, “but the kids love it and it’s going to be great for the school and the community.”
In addition to football, the field will play host to other sports, most notably soccer and lacrosse. The county intends to eventually install turf fields on the remaining three high schools: Rising Sun, North East and Elkton.
“It’s always fun to run on a turf field. I think you run a little faster,” Bo Manor senior running back Austin Goudeaux said. “I think it’s awesome I get to play my senior year on the turf field.”
