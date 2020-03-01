NORTH EAST — For most of the season, the Elkton’s girls’ basketball team followed a trend of having strong starts but struggling to close out games, resulting in a losing record.
The Golden Elks continued the first part of that trend in its 2A East Region Region I first-round contest against host Rising Sun, but they bucked the second as they held off a late Tiger rally to earn a 43-37 victory Friday night.
“It’s something that we have worked on the last couple of practices, just really trying to close out the game,” Elkton head coach Chris Dunn said. “We’ve lost a lot of games where we have given up leads and have had games stolen from us because we couldn’t close out. Tonight, it was a nice time where we actually showed composure. We were able to handle runs that they threw at us.”
The Golden Elks’ strong start carried throughout the first quarter as they clamped down on Rising Sun defensively, giving up just one field goal in the frame en route to jumping out to a 12-2 lead.
Elkton built on its lead in the second quarter when it outscored the Tigers 13-10 in the period to build a 25-12 lead at the halftime break. Both teams scored 12 points in the third to allow the Golden Elks to take a 37-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
One key to Elkton’s double-digit lead through three quarters was that it picked up the defensive effort and consistently closed out on Rising Sun’s shooters to contest their shots. It was effective, limiting the Tigers to 10 field goals during the game's first three quarters.
“We were picking up the effort. That’s what we were doing. We worked on it. We knew that it was going to be a tough game,” Dunn said. “Playoff games are always tough, and Rising Sun beat us earlier in the year. We were really committed to it, contesting every shot.”
Rising Sun slowly mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer than six points as the Golden Elks would find a way to curtail any momentum the Tigers managed.
The loss ends the season for Rising Sun, but the thing Tigers coach Kathy Stoudt took away from it was the growth the team showed since the start of the year.
“I would say growing, especially our young players getting better. The freshmen have a full year under their belts,” Stoudt said. “Laynee Eyman played great today.It was probably her best game all year. I think building on that for the future.”
Mallory Stamper and Katie Willis paced Rising Sun with 8 and 7 points, respectively. Zaria Tatum led Elkton with 15 points and Jade Asika added eight for the Elks, who will be playing at Fallston in the second round Monday.
