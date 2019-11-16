ELKTON — The final score might not have shown it, but this was the toughest game of the year for the Elkton football team.
The Golden Elks (11-0) bounced back from an early hole in a big way, punching their ticket to the 2A state quarterfinals with a 55-25 win over visiting Parkside on Friday night.
Elkton found itself in the unfamiliar position of facing two separate nine-point deficits in the first quarter, but the defense eventually stopped the potent run game of the Rams (9-2), while the playmakers on offense did their thing.
“They punched us in the mouth,” Elks head coach Matt Feeney said. “I knew it was going to come. That’s a really big football team and they brought some size that we really hadn’t faced this year. We needed to self-adjust and the guys pulled it together.”
Senior running back Tashawn Watters took twice as many handoffs as usual, finishing with 161 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught a 12-yard pass and added a pick-6 on defense.
“They said they were going to need me this week, so I did my best, followed my line and try to run through the gaps,” Watters said. “We respected Parkside. They’ve definitely got a great team with great athletes everywhere.”
Senior quarterback Nolan Null was also busy, completing 17 of 22 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
It took a little while for the Elks to get going, as they opened the contest with a rare three-and-out. The long snap sailed over punter Jake Bosler’s head, and with defenders bearing down on him, he picked up the ball at the 5-yard line and attempted to quick-kick it out of bounds. It rolled into the end zone instead for a safety. It was the first time all season that Elkton trailed in a game.
Parkside took the free kick and marched down the field. Davian White capped the seven-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. Just like that, the Rams led 9-0.
Elkton responded right back in just three plays. Watters spun his way to pay-dirt with a 22-yard touchdown run. Bosler’s extra point got the Elks to within two.
Toward the end of the first, Travis Waters hauled in another Elkton punt and dashed 70 yards down the right sideline for a return touchdown.
Down nine points again, 16-7, Elkton went to work. Gregg Triplett made his only run of the day count – a 12-yard scamper down the left sideline that cut Parkside’s lead to 16-13. Then, starting with a short field, Null threw a 38-yard bomb to Mike Vass, which set up Watters’ 10-yard touchdown run. After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Elks put together an 88-yard, 13-play scoring drive that took up more than half of the second quarter, and following John Rhodan’s interception, Null found Vass again for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Elkton put up 28 unanswered points in 12 minutes to take a 34-16 halftime lead. In that time, the Rams didn’t get a single first down.
“We’re aggressive to the ball (on defense) and sometimes that can bite you, but we were committed to it,” Feeney said. “During the week, we want to try to get these guys in the right position to make plays through our individual periods and coaching our linebackers up. It really worked out and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Parkside made things interesting to start the third quarter, as special teams came up big again with a return all the way to the Elkton 27. Alijah Bivans scored from the 2 just four plays later to make it 34-23, but it was all Elkton after that.
On the ensuing drive, Watters posted his biggest run of the night for 28 yards, while Null found yet another touchdown target, Trevin Ewing for 26 yards and a 41-23 lead. Junior Frank Turner got in on the scoring act early in the fourth with a 13-yard touchdown catch that put the game away.
Null spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different receivers. Ewing was his favorite target, making six catches for 83 yards and two scores.
“He made some big throws, the receivers made some big catches and the line gave him time,” Feeney said. “That’s what it takes. It’s the greatest team sport in the world, and it takes 11 dudes or it’s not going to work. Sometimes Nolan had to go off script a little bit, but that’s what a senior quarterback does for you. He’s a guy with guts.”
Bivans led the Rams with 54 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
The Elks will look to stay perfect through three more games. They will host next week’s state quarterfinal game, though their opponent after re-seeding has yet to be determined. After Elkton passed its biggest test of the season by far, Feeney liked his team’s chances.
“It’s business as usual,” he said. “We’ll get ready for our opponent the best we can, and ask these guys to make plays.”
