ELKTON – It didn’t take very long for the Elkton field hockey family to show their solidarity - or strength in numbers, for that matter.
Four first half goals, including two from forward Dinisha Preddie, lifted the Golden Elks to a 5-0 victory over county rival Perryville in their 2019 regular season opener Wednesday afternoon at Elkton Middle School.
“We focus a lot in practice on becoming a family,” Preddie explained. “Being a family off the field helps us on the field as well.”
Her head coach agreed.
“My team is very cohesive,” Elks head coach Krista Klumpp added. “They’re just really a close-knit bunch of girls who get along well. We had a lot of teamwork out there today, so that was a nice plus for us.”
Lexi Bunk started the scoring for Elkton 17 minutes into the game, followed by a Preddie goal off an assist from Susanna Kress, who had two assists in the first half. Bunk also assisted on Preddie’s second goal in the final six minutes of the first half for a 4-0 halftime lead. Riley Esterling capped the scoring late in the second half and Maggie Grant added a first half goal for the Golden Elks.
Klumpp was pleased with the overall aggressiveness of her team, but would like to clean some minor things up going forward.
“They know that’s game plan – keep it on our end,” Klumpp said. “We didn’t capitalize on corners and we made too many mistakes on those, so we’ll be working on that.”
Elkton moves to 1-0 on the campaign.
“We just wanted to give it our all and have fun our first game out there,” Dinisha Preddie said. “And we’re going to keep playing hard all season.”
North East 10, Aberdeen 0
Abby Riley had two goals and two assists, while Sydney Webster, Kaylee Isaac and Savannah McMullen all had two goals each for the Indians (1-1), who received one goal each from Olivia Ness and Kelsey Jennings (three assists) and one assist from Jordan Edwards.
Havre de Grace 2, Bohemia Manor 0
The Eagles fall to 0-1
Monday
UCBAC Boys' Soccer
North East 2, Elkton 0
The Indians broke a scoreless tie with a pair of second-half goals to upset the upper division Golden Elks.
Luke Hammer found the back of the net first from 35 yards away and freshman Darwin Berger tallied the game's final goal. Alex Klinger made 21 saves in net for North East (2-0).
