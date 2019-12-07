PERRYVILLE — After a sluggish first half against host Perryville, Elkton head coach Charles Givens Sr. challenged his team to be more aggressive in its regular-season opener in varsity boys’ basketball action Thursday night.
The Golden Elks responded to their coach’s words as they attacked the boards with more ferocity, helping them pull away for a 65-37 victory over the Panthers.
“I told them that they had to go out and play aggressive basketball like they didn’t do in the first half,” Givens Sr. said. “They followed through on the commitment and did just that.”
Elkton owned a 23-19 lead coming out of halftime and maintained a small lead for the first four minutes of the third quarter, but using a size advantage inside, the Golden Elks started to pull away with a 13-1 run to close the frame to take a 45-28 lead after 24 minutes.
One reason for Elkton’s quarter-closing run was that it created second- and third-chance opportunities as it collected several offensive rebounds, extending possessions or scoring on put backs.
“I keep telling them they have to rebound the ball. We have to get what we can get,” Givens Sr. said of the Golden Elks’ rebounding. “We don’t have the shooting that we had last year. At least not at this point.”
“Coach (Givens Sr.) told us to crash the boards and get the ball to the point guard,” added Elkton’s AJ Moncrieffe, who had a game-high 17 points. “We were taking good chances, and that’s basically it.”
The Golden Elks continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as they outscored Perryville 20-9 in the frame to secure the victory and start the season off right.
The first half was a tightly-contested affair as Elkton held a 12-10 lead after eight minutes. It doubled its lead by outscoring the Panthers 11-9 in the second, building a four-point halftime lead.
First-year Perryville head coach Ron Kidd said one reason why his team kept pace with Elkton in the first half was that they played with toughness, which allowed the Panthers to hold their own inside the paint.
“We were really patient with our zone defense, and we had a great matching up with their big guy inside, rebounding,” Kidd said. “We could have done a lot better if we knocked down some shots. I thought we played tough, not just in the first half, but all the way through the third quarter.”
The Golden Elks got 14 points from Mwebe Kajabi and 12 from Jakeem Jackson while Perryville’s leading scorer was Ben Roberts with nine points.
