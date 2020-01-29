ELKTON — Elkton and Patterson Mill engaged in a highly-competitive Chesapeake Division boys’ basketball contest that was tied heading into the final two minutes Tuesday night. The Golden Elks defense clamped down on Huskies, allowing just one field goal in the final two minutes. Trevin Ewing made a pair of defensive plays down the stretch that helped Elkton pull out a 73-69 home victory.
“I thought we gave a great defensive effort in the last three and a half minutes. We keyed on No. 22 (Kyle Luddy). I think we had a couple of turnovers,” Golden Elks head coach Charles Givens Sr. said.
“They just picked up the intensity and the kids were moving more. The movement was better on defense. We got a couple of crucial turnovers and that benefitted us,” Elkton assistant coach Charles Givens, Jr. added.
With the scored tied at 67 and less than 80 seconds left, Patterson Mill had possession of the ball with a chance to take the lead, working the ball around the court
Ewing got his hands into the passing lane, swiped the ball and raced his way down the court for a ferocious dunk that gave the Golden Elks a 69-67 lead with 1:05 remaining in the contest.
“I saw that they kept swinging it, so I tried to make a play on the ball. It worked out that time,” Ewing said.
Marquis Battle, who scored a team-high 23 points, made a pair of free throws to push Elkton’s lead to four with 25.1 left, but Luddy made a layup three seconds later to cut the Patterson Mill deficit back to two.
After Battle was fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 72-69 with 15.8 left, the Huskies raced down the court in and attempt to get the tying basket. Ewing anticipated a pass to Luddy, stole it and was promptly fouled.
“I saw the point guard coming down, and I was watching his eyes. I just baited him and got the steal,” Ewing said of his second crucial late-game steal.
After two missed free throws, Battle grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled. He made one of two free throws to help seal the victory,
Jakeem Jackson and A.J. Moncrieffe added to 15 and 11 points, respectively, to the Golden Elks’ cause while Patterson Mill got 35 from Luddy and 14 from Alair Lewis.
