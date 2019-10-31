ELKTON – There was no panic from Elkton volleyball coach Amy Sexton before the fifth set of Thursday’s 2A East Region I quarterfinal – just a simple message.
“I told the girls to play their game,” Sexton said after the third-seeded Elks coughed up a two sets to none lead, but dominated the fifth set, 15-8, to beat No. 6 seed Harford Tech, 3-2. “I think they got complacent after the first two sets, then we started attacking again.”
The Elks (10-6 overall) won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-19 behind 10 kills and four aces from senior Jessica Baldino. The Cobras rallied for a 25-21 win in each of the next two sets, setting the stage for the race to 15.
“We didn’t want this to be the last game of the year so we just worked on fixing our mistakes,” explained Baldino. “We just kept working together to go forward.”
The Elks led the entire way in the fifth set on the way to a 15-8 win and a date with No. 2 seed Rising Sun, which the team is very much looking forward to.
“The girls wanted to move on the next round to play them,” Sexton said. “A lot of the girls are friends with girls on that team, so I think it’s great for two county teams to play each other in a tournament like this.”
“I think no matter what, we’ll be proud of ourselves that we made it this far,” Baldino said. “This win was important for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.