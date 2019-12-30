NORTH EAST — Elkton held a five-point lead over Greater Grace Christian with less than five minutes remaining in the Gold Bracket final of the Cecil College Green ‘N’ Gold Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament Saturday evening.
The Golden Elks could not hold on to the lead as they were done in by mistakes and poor shooting down the stretch to fall to the Eagles, 67-59.
“We just had a lot of turnovers and errors, and really, unforced errors.” Elkton head coach Charles Givens Sr. said. “We just didn’t think well. It wasn’t what they did, but what we did to ourselves. You can’t prevent that sometimes. The errors you will get, but hopefully, you will only have a few. We had them throughout the game, but particularly in the fourth quarter.”
The Golden Elks entered the fourth quarter with a 48-45 lead, which expanded to 55-50 with five minutes remaining, but their offense sputtered down the stretch as they made just one basket in the final minutes.
Greater Grace went on an 11-1 run to take the lead for good at 61-56 as Elkton struggled offensively by turning the ball over, but a Marques Battle field goal temporarily halted the Eagles’ momentum and brought the Golden Elks to within three with less than a two and a half minutes remaining.
That was as close as the Elkton would get as Greater Grace closed the game on an 8-1 run.
The Golden Elks committed two turnovers and missed their final four shots over the final 2:09.
“We didn’t have anybody shoot the ball from the outside. We really don’t have a consistent shooter,” Givens Sr. said. “We get our offense on the floor by grinding out the defense and get what we can get by getting something easy.”
Elkton got 12 points each from Battle, Trevin Ewing and Mwebe Kujubi while the Eagles received 19 from James Carter, 16 points from Colby Dunbar, 13 points from Jack Brinham and 10 points from Justin Lynch.
