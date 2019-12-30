NORTH EAST — Elkton jumped on the Tome School early in the teams’ opening round battle in the Gold Bracket of the Cecil College Green ‘N’ Gold High School Basketball Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon.
The Golden Elks scored the game’s first 12 points en route to building a 17-point lead after the first eight minutes. They cruised from there to earn a 71-28 victory over the Titans.
“We’ve done what we’ve done all year, which is just attack the basket. They did it, not convincingly at first, but as things settled down, they did it well,” Elkton head coach Charles Givens Sr. said.
The Golden Elks scored 12 points before Tome got on the board with five unanswered points, and that was as close the Titans would get. Elkton scored the opening frame’s final 10 points to take a 22-5 lead after one quarter of action.
Continuing to play well inside the paint, the Golden Elks outscored Tome 16-8 in the second quarter to build a 38-13 advantage at halftime. They continued to pull away in the second half to earn the victory.
Even though Elkton built a comfortable lead early, it did not lose focus or let the Titans back in the game thanks to its defense.
“Coach just tells us to play our game, which is defense. Defense leads to offense, and that’s how we were able to get on the fast break,” Golden Elks forward A. J. Moncrieffe said.
The Golden Elks had four players score in double figures led by Mwebe Kujubi’s 14 points while Moncrieffe, Trevin Ewing and Marques Battle each scored 10 points.
Mark LoPestro and David Davis paced the Titans with 14 and 8 points, respectively.
