ELKTON — The Elkton boys' basketball team struggled offensively in the opening minutes of Tuesday's 2A East Region I semifinals. Fortunately for the top-seeded Golden Elks, however, their defense was relentless and smothering to make up for any initial offensive inefficiencies.
Elkton erased its early turnovers and misses around the basket by keeping visiting North Harford off the scoreboard for more than six minutes to open the game. The Elks relied on their defense to manage a five-point lead after one quarter and a six-point advantage at halftime. After the break, the offense found its rhythm and Elkton ran away for a 71-52 win to advance to the region final.
“That's pretty much what it was, a yelling in the locker room. We had about 14 or 15 turnovers in the first half and a number of missed layups,” Elks coach Charles Givens Sr. said. “You put all those things together, I said to the kids 'You should be way ahead. You've got to go out there and play harder.' They did that the second half.”
Givens said his team's defense in the first quarter was a matter of mindset.
“We came out and we had an attitude to play defense. You hope it will be continuous,” he said. “We continued to play defense, but not with the motive that they had at the very beginning of the game.”
Elkton took a 26-20 lead into halftime. It nearly matched its point total from the first half in the third quarter alone, outscoring the Hawks 24-13 in the frame.
“We knew that this could possibly be our last game. Just the thought of that, we knew we had to turn it up. We couldn't go out like that. We knew we wanted to play another game,” senior Trevin Ewing said. “I don't know, we were just a little off in the beginning. We just had to find it. We started hitting shots and making our layups. We turned it up.”
Ewing scored nine of his 12 points in the second quarter, a period Elkton only managed 14 points. Tyler Jenkins then scored 10 of his 13 points for the Elks in the third.
Marques Battle led Elkton with 15 points and Kareem Howell added 12.
Elkton will host the No. 2 seed Harford Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday. The teams split the regular-season series, with the road team winning both games.
