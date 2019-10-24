ELKTON — After an emotional ceremony honoring the six seniors on the Elkton volleyball team, the Golden Elks played one of their strongest all-around matches of the season, sweeping North Harford 3-0 Tuesday night.
“We needed this win,” Elks head coach Amy Sexton plainly said. “We have one more match to go before playoffs and if we can play that one the way we did tonight, we’ll have a really good advantage in the playoffs.”
All three sets featured the Elks falling behind the Hawks early, then snatching the momentum away from the visitors. A huge part of that was a strong game at the net, as Jessica Baldino recorded six kills and five blocks, along with help from Kaiva Hicks (five kills), Hanna Workman (four kills and a block) and Olivia Wheel (three kills).
“Towards the end of the season, everything starts clicking and the girls start playing aggressive,” Sexton explained. “I saw a lot of things at the net that I hadn’t seen all year and it was great to see.”
“It’s definitely improved so much from the start of the season,” added Baldino, who was honored before the game along with Wheel, Molly Camphausen, Abigail Sprouse and Lilliana Sims. “We’ve just gotten closer as the season’s gone on.”
Sexton has noticed that closeness and believes the senior leadership can be an example for the returning players to follow in the coming years.
“This group is near and dear to my heart because they’ve been with me for four years,” she said. “They’re just a group of hard-working girls that give me everything they have – every practice, every game. If the girls behind them can watch what they’ve been doing, we’ll be looking forward to the next couple of years.”
