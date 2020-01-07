ELKTON — Elkton spent the week off before its non-conference girls’ basketball contest against visiting Kenwood High School focusing on building teamwork.
That work paid off for the Golden Elks, who played their most complete game of the year against the Bluebirds as they scored the game’s first 12 points en route to a 58-25 victory Monday night.
“We worked really hard over Christmas break. Bo Manor really took us to school, and we really worked hard on becoming a team. We got ourselves a little better psychologically,” Elkton head coach Chris Dunn said. “Our forwards grabbed rebounds and we started sinking our free throws. We are a different team when we play together.”
The Golden Elks immediately attacked the basket and created second- and third-chance opportunities. They built a 16-8 lead after one quarter of play.
Elkton continued its strong play in the second quarter as it outscored Kenwood 17-7 to increase its lead to 33-15 at halftime. The duo of Zaria Tatum and Jade Asika led the way for the Golden Elks with nine and seven points, respectively, in the first half.
Tatum says that Elkton got together during its break after last month’s Green-N-Gold Tournament. The team discussed what it needed to do to get out of the funk it had at the start of the season.
“We’ve been struggling the last several games, and the last seven games, we really haven’t been a team,” Tatum said. “We just really needed to talk and talk about what we needed to do as a team to improve, and what we needed to do individually.”
The Golden Elks continued to play suffocating defense in the third quarter as they held the Bluebirds to just two points in the frame. They expanded their lead to 48-17 to put the game out of reach.
In addition to strong defensive play, Elkton played well offensively throughout the first three quarters as it won battles inside the paint.
“We were working our bigs. When you get production inside, it opens up so many other things, and Zaria was so terrific tonight. She was outstanding,” Dunn said.
Tatum finished with a game-high 21 points while Courtney Rogers chipped in 12 points for the Golden Elks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.