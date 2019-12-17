CHESAPEAKE CITY — Elkton put together a defensive clinic in the first half of its non-divisional boys’ basketball contest against host Bohemia Manor by getting into the passing lanes and harassing any potential shooter.
That strong defensive effort allowed the Golden Elks to give up only nine points, including just two over a 12-minute stretch, in the first half of their 66-46 victory over the Eagles Friday night.
“They just played defense. We practice a lot of defense. They know that defense is what I love to do,” Elkton head coach Charles Givens Sr. said. “They do that from the time they get on the floor to the very end. They did well tonight getting into the lane — very well.”
Bo Manor got off to a solid start, jumping out to a 7-3 lead after three minutes, but the Golden Elks found their defensive footing and took control from there as they allowed just two points over the next quarter and a half.
Trevin Ewing was the catalyst of Elkton’s defensive effort as he often broke into the passing lanes and either deflected or outright stole passes, creating fast-break opportunities on the other end of the floor.
“I was trying to read what the ball handler was trying to do and read their offensive plans, and I was trying to make plays for the team,” Ewing said.
The rest of the Golden Elks played well defensively in the first half as they often collapsed to a ball handler near the basket, challenging every shot.
Elkton scored the last 13 points of the first quarter to take a 16-7 lead and continued its strong play into the second quarter by outscoring the Eagles 19-2 in the frame to take a 35-9 lead at halftime.
Bo Manor played better in the second half as they cut its deficit to as little as 18 points, but they were unable to overcome its poor first half.
“Their pressure defense is good,” Eagles head coach Sandy Grimes said. “When you go 10 minutes without scoring it sort of effects everything. You lose focus on defense and rebounding as well. If you make a few shots, like we did in the second half, everything will get better … It’s fun to play when you’re making shots. It’s hard to play hard when you go 10 minutes without scoring.”
Ewing led all players with 19 points while AJ Moncrieffe and Mwebe Kajubi chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bo Manor was paced by Aiden Brown’s 16 points.
