Elkton - 3 | Liberty - 16
In the 1A Girls State Semi-Final matchup, Elkton Girls Lacrosse (Home) fell to Carroll County's Liberty High School (Away). For Elkton, Lexi Bunk scored 3 goals and had 2 draw controls, while Anne Marie Davenport assisted 1 goal while racking up 5 draw controls and 5 ground balls. Abigail Guarneri recorded 16 saves in goal and Peyton Hardy contributed 4 ground balls.
Elkton finishes the year with an 11-2 record and capping their season with their deepest-ever run in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.