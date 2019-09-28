NORTH EAST — Rising Sun running back Ben Ehrhart learned he had been cleared to play only two days before the Tigers hosted Perryville Friday night.
The senior had missed the previous two games with a wrist injury suffered during a Week 1 victory in which he set the school's single-game rushing record. He didn't match the record-breaking performance from three weeks earlier, but Ehrhart still erupted for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Rising Sun to a 35-21 Susquehanna Division win over the Panthers.
Ehrhart only carried the ball 13 times, averaging nearly 20 yards per attempt. And he did so with a cast on his right wrist.
“Just high and tight with my left hand. I knew it was going to be that way,” the senior running back said of his emphasis on ball security. “Just repetition in practice got me used to it.”
Ehrhart said he is left landed, fortunately, but when he ran to the right, the football still would be exposed as he had no choice but to carry it with his inside arm.
He still kept it off of the ground all night.
“He didn't miss a beat. As soon as he got on the field Wednesday, it was 'OK, we're ready,'” Tigers coach Clem Vaughan said. “It helped immensely. He's a special kid, he makes plays that aren't there. He does a lot of things that opens things up for us inside and outside. Not that the other kids aren't, but he's got a little bit more.”
Rising Sun led 14-0 at halftime. Cade Eyman put the Tigers (3-1) on the board with a 21-yard touchdown run that capped the game's opening possession. Just over a minute before halftime, quarterback Aydon Brown connected with Drew Opp over the middle for a 27-yard touchdown reception.
After a difficult first half, quarterback Tyler Nasuta and the Panthers (3-1) offense began to find their groove a bit. Nasuta threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Emarion Hampton in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
“As a quarterback, you've got to get into a rhythm. Sometimes it's that one throw that you need to get the juices flowing,” Perryville coach Chris Johnson said. “Tonight, he struggled with some of his throws early, but when he had a couple of completions, we got on a roll. As a coach, I need to figure out what those plays are and try to get him into rhythm a little quicker in the game. He obviously has the tools. If you give him time, he can throw the ball he wants it.”
Only 17 seconds later, Ehrhart rushed for a 36-yard touchdown run that put the Tigers ahead 21-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Nasuta kept the ball himself to a 3-yard touchdown that again pulled the Panthers within a touchdown, 21-14.
Again, Rising Sun answered with Ehrhart.
The drive started at the 37-yard line after his kickoff return.
“I just had to have in my mind that I'm going to catch that ball. I can't doubt myself,” Ehrhart said of fielding a kick with one hand in a cast.
The Tigers ate up several minutes of clock as they marched down field, but eventually faced a fourth-and-1 with 4:30 remaining. The call went to Ehrhart, who ran for 20 yards to keep the drive alive.
Two plays later, he rushed for his second touchdown of the night to make the score 28-14 with 3:05 left.
“The offensive line just balled out for me again and made it easy,” Ehrhart said. “I just hit the holes as fast as I could.”
It seemed momentarily the touchdown may have clinched the win for the Tigers, but Perryville wasn't done yet.
On the first play of the next possession, Nasuta threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Tserkis to make it a one-score game.
“When he's accurate, you're in trouble,” Vaughan said of Nasuta. “He exposed us. We messed up in the coverage and he exposed it.”
Rising Sun put the game away with the night's final score just under a minute later as Justin Brooks ran it in from three yards out. The touchdown drive featured a 62-yard run from Ehrhart.
“Tonight, I'll be honest, Rising Sun beat us on the line of scrimmage. They do a great job. Even though we told them all week it was a pad-level game – low pad wins – they did a better job of staying low and doing what they do,” Johnson said. “It's the uniqueness of their offense that really challenges you and sometimes attacks your weakness that you can sometimes hide against difference offenses. I am proud of the way we fought back. We got right back in the game and then we gave up a big touchdown – then we came back and scored right away. It was just a matter of getting a stop.”
Brooks ran for 95 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Eyman ran the ball seven times for 69 yards and a score.
Opp, Dakota Douglas and Josh Moskes intercepted passes for the Tigers, who responded in a major way after their first loss of the year the previous week.
“This is absolutely huge to get our confidence back and get us rolling again,” Vaughan said.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.