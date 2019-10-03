CHESAPEAKE CITY — Aside from the veteran leadership of nine seniors and a deep bench, the North East field hockey team also features a rarity on most varsity teams – a pair of twins.
Virginia Edwards, an anchor on defense, scored the opening goal and Jordan Edwards, an important part of the Indians' offense, closed the scoring as the Indians defeated host Bohemia Manor, 4-0, Tuesday afternoon.
“I think talking and passing more helped us,” said Virginia, who slipped home a rebound shot with just over 15 minutes left in the first half to give North East (7-1) the lead for good. “We had to feel the game out because we never know how the other team is going to play us until the game gets started.”
Jordan also had an assist. Her goal was assisted by Abby Riley, who scored a goal of her own, too.
“You always want to win,” Jordan,who found the back of the cage at the 12:17 mark of the second half, said. “We knew that if things got to be too much, we have the subs to help us out.”
“It takes a minute for us to get started, but I think it’s the enthusiasm they have playing together that helps,” Indians head coach Kendie Hudson explained. “They really want it each day. Every practice is fun-spirited and our senior say ‘No matter what, we want this’ and they go and get it, no matter what.”
Hudson remains hopeful that the Indians’ offense will continue to keep the pressure on as the regular season winds down and regionals begin in a few weeks.
“Score, score, score and score,” she said. “Their passing is fluid and perfect – they see each other, they move the ball and capitalize in the circle. Just keep your feet right and score.”
Kaylee Isaacs also scored a goal for North East. Goalkeeper Sade Barr stopped 13 shots for the Eagles.
