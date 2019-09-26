RISING SUN – Even though she took a tumble late in the first set of Tuesday night’s heated Cecil County volleyball matchup, nothing was going to keep Rising Sun junior outside hitter Sophia Eckerd from being out on the floor.
“We’d have to chain her to the bench to keep her away,” Tigers head coach Rich Wilson said after Eckerd’s powerful 20 kills boosted Rising Sun to a 3-0 victory over Perryville. “She went down on her funny bone, but fortunately for us, it wasn’t her hitting arm.”
Eckerd did her best to ignore the pain.
“I just had to tell myself to push through it,” she explained. “When you’re in that much pain and as important as this match was, you have to block it out.”
Even with Eckerd not at full strength, the Tigers (3-1) were able to finish each set in convincing fashion, even after trailing in the first and third sets.
“I didn’t think too much about that early lead because Rising Sun is a great finishing team,” Panthers head coach Matt Borrelli said. “They have two very strong hitters and we were unable to slow them down.”
The Panthers (3-2) led 4-0 early in the first set, but behind Eckerd the Tigers came booming back to win 25-21, even after Eckerd’s tumble in vain to stop a Perryville kill led to a wrap on her left elbow.
The Tigers won the second set 25-16 and after trailing 15-14 in the third set, they closed out on an 11-4 burst to take the final set 25-19.
Emily Jackson led the Tigers in assists with 33 and Rachel Cohen and Lauren Hudson had nine and eight digs, respectively for Rising Sun.
Jordan Carr led the way for Perryville with 17 assists, 11 digs and three kills. Gracey Stevens added seven kills and nine digs and Kristyn Gardner contributed 15 digs for the Panthers.
While the Tigers are off to a good start, Wilson is still looking for the right combination that could lead to a long playoff run.
“I really haven’t settled on my starting lineup or a system for us to run,” he said. “I can see the bare bones here. If we can train up a couple of players to level we need them at, we’ll be a much more dynamic team.”
Meanwhile, Borrelli believes the Panthers will be in good shape with a little more practice and game experience.
“My message was ‘The result was disappointing, but I was proud of the effort level,’” he says. “We still have some things to work on strategically, but the effort was there tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.