Rising Sun vs Bohemia Manor
2/11/20
CHESAPEAKE CITY – Tuesday was Senior Night for the Bohemia Manor boys' basketball team, and even though Rising Sun almost pulled off an impressive second half comeback against one of its closest rivals in the Susquehanna Division, the Eagles came away with the 58-53 win. The Tigers tried to spoil Bohemia Manor’s special night, but the Eagles were able to close it out behind senior guard Anthony Pompilii and his 23-point performance.
Pompilii understood that the Tigers were looking for some revenge after their previous matchup earlier in the season.
“The game was tough. We kind of blew them out the first time and we knew this was going to be a tough game because they were going to want some revenge,” Pompilii said.
Pompilii, who has decided that he will be continuing his basketball career at Widener University, was appreciative of his time at Bohemia Manor after his final regular season home game.
“It was a rivalry night and it was Senior Night, so it was an intense game. Senior Night means a lot to me. I played varsity all four years, so it was nice to have a good final season for Coach [Sandy] Grimes,” he said.
Bohemia Manor’s head coach Sandy Grimes was disappointed with how the second half of the game turned out, but was very happy with his team’s overall success this season.
“It’s a good group and I’m really proud of them. We had a good season. A 10-win season was a goal and we are two games past that,” he said. “They’re just a good group of kids. I’m really proud of this class.”
Senior forward Aiden Brown finished with 13 points for the Eagles..
As for Rising Sun, head coach John Walker was proud of his team’s heart and effort after a tough loss as they tried to spoil Senior Night for the Eagles. He hopes that this effort will carry over with the playoffs right around the corner.
“It was a close one. It was a fun. Both teams played hard and unfortunately, we didn’t make some buckets at the end,” Walker said. “We haven’t won a ton of games this year, but a lot like this one, the kids fought hard and played hard. So hopefully as we head into the tournament, we are playing our best ball.”
Standout performances for the Tigers include Luke Moore with 19 points and Zach Osborne with 10 points.
