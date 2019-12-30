NORTH EAST — The final score of Bohemia Manor’s 54-39 win over Elkton in the final of the Green ‘N’ Gold Holiday Tournament was not indicative of how tightly contested the game truly was.
The Eagles led by a single point after three quarters Saturday at Cecil College. They took the one-point edge into the fourth thanks to an And-1 basket by junior point guard Hailee Fields with 15 seconds left in the third frame.
A close fourth quarter is exactly where Bo Manor hoped to find itself.
“Our M.O. was to drag them into the fourth quarter and at that point, see if we could execute a little bit better. I think we did,” Eagles coach Sean Lenz said. “We did a real nice job in the second half knocking down our foul shots. I thought they were playing Hailee and Katie [O’Hare] man, so it was important for the other guys who are not predominately our leading scorers each game to step up and play a bigger role. I think they did.”
Despite having the Golden Elks’ defense focused on her, Fields scored a game-high 16 points. Raegen Lenz was Bo Manor’s second-leading scorer with 11.
The Eagles held Elkton scoreless for nearly half of the fourth quarter and knocked down 10 of their 14 free throw attempts in the final period to pull away.
“Just getting to the line. Their big girl was in foul trouble, so we wanted to get her out of the game,” coach Lenz said. “We’re not a great outside shooting team, but by driving to the rim, we were able to get to the foul line. They did a good job comprehending what they had to do.”
Bo Manor reached the final with a narrow 47-44 win over Rising Sun on Friday. The Elks had a far different semifinal, blowing past Tome, 60-21.
“They’ve won it the past two years – that’s what the girls told me. It’s good to keep that tradition going. They fought really hard,” Lenz said. “Neither game was easy. They both took us down to the wire, but that’s their mental toughness to hang in and get both victories.”
Zaria Tatem and Jade Asika paced Elkton with 14 points apiece.
