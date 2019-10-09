CHESAPEAKE CITY – Once Bohemia Manor got a lead in Tuesday’s volleyball matchup against visiting Harford Tech, it did everything in its power to keep it.
Thanks to 14 team aces and contributions from every player on the team, the Eagles rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the Cobras, improving their record to 4-5 on the season.
“I think our offense played really strong today,” Eagles head coach Sabrina Larmer said. “We were really good at the net and served tough. Those are the things that we’ve been working on in practice and that’s what helped us win today.”
Senior hitter Taylor Wright, who recorded three aces and three blocks, said recording the sweep boosted the Eagles' confidence.
“It was a boost to our confidence to take three sets from them,” she explained. “It kept our energy up and we really did well.”
The first set was the easiest of the three for Bo Manor, erasing an early 6-4 Harford Tech lead and taking the game 25-13 behind aces from Wright, Lexi Bolton and Carlee Ferguson.
The second and third sets both ended with the Eagles winning 25-20, as their strong play at the net was boosted by blocks from Wright and freshmen twins Raegen and Rylee Lenz. Rylee Lenz also recorded three aces from serves on the afternoon.
Featuring a solid mix of experienced seniors and underclassmen being thrown into the fire, the Eagles are confident they’re approaching complete team status with the regional playoffs coming up in a few weeks.
“We’re definitely understanding each other and communicating a lot better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Wright explained. “We’re getting closer as a team. We’re getting a better of idea of how we play and what it takes to win.”
Her coach agreed.
“Our younger players are coming out of their shell,” Larmer said. “They understand they’re on this team and on the court for a reason and that gives them confidence. Our older players have taken on the leadership, big sister role and we’re gelling as a team.”
