CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor head coach Sean Lenz learned a couple of things about his team during the Eagles’ 47-14 home victory over Perryville in Susquehanna Division girls’ basketball action Thursday night.
One of the main things Lenz recognized was that every player competes no matter the score. He also learned that his team listens to what the coaches are saying.
“It tells me that all 10 can play and can compete, and they do compete. It tells me that I have a good group of girls,” Lenz said. “They did exactly what I asked them to do tonight, slowing the tempo when I asked them to slow the tempo. I’m just proud of them all. I thought they did a nice job executing what we asked them to do.”
The Eagles took control of the game from the outset as they outscored Perryville 16-4 in the first frame. Hailee Fields and Katie O’Hare each scored five points each in the opening quarter.
Fields and O’Hare continued their strong play in the second period as they combined to score 12 of Bo Manor’s 17 points in the quarter to help extend its lead to 33-6 at the halftime break. The Eagles’ halftime cushion allowed them to give their reserves more playing time in the second half.
Fields led all scorers with 15 points while O’Hare chipped in 11 points. Perryville was paced by Sierra Strong’s nine points.
