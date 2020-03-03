CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor had trouble finding a rhythm early in its 1A East Region I girls’ basketball playoff game against visiting Joppatowne as a result of having more than a week off since its last game.
The Eagles shook off the rust in the second half and played suffocating defense over the final four minutes to earn a hard-fought 38-31 victory over the Mariners Monday night.
“We just had to knock the rust off. The second half was a little bit better than the first. That was what I was concerned about offensively,” Bo Manor head coach Sean Lenz said. “I had an idea that this was going to be an issue with such a long layoff. I tried to scrimmage them hard over the break to keep that rhythm. We found it in the second half.”
“We haven’t had a game in over a week because we had the bye. We just had to start clicking again, not playing a lot,” Eagles senior point guard Hailee Fields added. “We’ve been scrimmaging a lot in practice. Coach (Lenz) wants us to move the ball, and that’s what we did.”
Despite struggling on the offensive end of the floor, Bo Manor found itself down by only one point, 6-5, after one quarter. The Eagles' defense held Joppatowne’s normally dynamic transition game to just a pair of field goals over the first eight minutes.
The Eagles started to play better on the offensive end in the second quarter as they outscored the Mariners 11-9 in the frame to take a 16-15 lead into halftime. They inched away from Joppatowne in third quarter by winning the frame 11-8 to increase its lead to 27-23.
Bo Manor kept its lead throughout the final quarter. The Eagles were clutch from the free-throw line as they went 7-8 from the stripe.
Fields explained that it was all about remaining relaxed and confident.
“When it comes down to the last minute, you have to gather your breath and make those shots count,” Fields, who had a game-high 15 points, said.
Bo Manor also maintained its lead in the fourth quarter by limiting the Mariners to just two points – a pair of free throws – over the final four minutes. Lenz said that was a result of the team winning the battle on the boards.
“We didn’t do anything differently. We just didn’t give up second chance points. They killed us on the boards in the first half, and at halftime, that was our point of emphasis,” Lenz said. “We did a great job stopping their transition game … We were dropping people to stop their transition game. When you do that, you leave 3-on-4 or 3-on-5 to rebound, and it shows. We made some adjustments at halftime, and quite honestly, we challenged the girls to rebound better.”
With the win, the Eagles advanced to the 1A East Region I championship game where they will host second-seeded Patterson Mill at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Natarra Richardson scored 12 points to lead Joppatowne.
