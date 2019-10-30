CHESAPEAKE CITY — Going into its 1A East Region I boys’ soccer championship battle against visiting St. Michaels, Bohemia Manor had already surpassed the expectations it set for itself going into the season.
The Eagles wanted to continue their season, but they were undone by an inconsistent touch with possession, leading to a 1-0 season-ending defeat to the Saints Tuesday night.
“I think at the beginning of the game, they were a little nervy, a little unsettled. Hats off to St Michaels. They played a great game. They were well-prepared. Defensively, well-prepared,” Bo Manor head coach Andy Mitchell said.
“I think you could see the light sometimes for us. You could see the game we normally play with the ball on the ground, gives-and-goes, and ones-and-twos really quick. I think some of the touch was off with not just one person, which we can normally deal with during a game, but not more than one.”
The Eagles’ issues with maintaining possession started in the first half. They would win the ball and make several good passes, creating a promising run up field, but then a touch or a pass would be a bit too strong, which would result in a turnover.
Despite their inability to keep possession, the Bo Manor defense was strong throughout the first as it prevented St. Michaels from creating long-term pressure on their end of the field, and as a result, the game was scoreless through 40 minutes.
The second half followed the same trend as the first as neither team could establish control until the game’s 63rd minute when a pass found the foot of the Saints’ Liam Baum, who rocketed a shot into the net from short range to give his team a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles tried to get the equalizer over the final 17 minutes of the contest, but a combination of a strong St. Michaels’ defense and touches that were too strong short-circuited any opportunity to get back on the board.
The loss ends Bo Manor’s season before it wanted to, but Mitchell will look back on this season with pride.
“We came out here and played our best. We had a great year. I couldn’t be any more prouder of any of them,” Mitchell said. “We exceeded our expectations this year, and we’re disappointed, obviously. This is going to hurt for a while.”
