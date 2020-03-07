CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor took on a Surrattsville squad that had averaged 54 points per game this season in the quarterfinals of the 1A Girls’ Basketball State Tournament.
The Eagles hounded the Hornets throughout the contest and held them to a season-low 36 points, but just could not overcome poor shooting in a 36-23 season-ending loss Friday evening.
“It’s the same thing we’ve done all year long. Obviously, [Surrattsville] is a pretty good team. They exploited us not riding cutters through the lane in the beginning to get easy baskets. They banked in five threes I believe,” Bo Manor head coach Sean Lenz said. “There’s 15 points right there – 36 points in a state quarterfinal game should normally get it done. We were having issues scoring. I thought we were getting decent looks. There was a lid on the rim for us tonight, and we didn’t do what we needed to do.”
Surrattsville set the tone early as it made four three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-9 lead after one period. It won the second quarter 9-5 to increase its advantage to 23-14 at halftime.
While the Eagles made adjustments to hold the Hornets to just 13 points in the second half, they were not able to cut their deficit to fewer than eight points as Surrattsville used its size to keep the Bo Manor interior players away from the basket.
“They’re here for a reason as well. They have five seniors, and they didn’t want to lose more than we did,” Lenz said. “Credit to them. They played physical basketball. They wouldn’t allow our post players to set where they wanted, and maybe that’s the difference between seniors and freshmen.”
The Eagles received 10 points from Katie O’Hare and seven from Hailee Fields, while the Hornet duo of Danielle Ellerbee and Tori Tolson scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Despite the loss ending the season short of its desired outcome, Lenz feels that Bo Manor accomplished several things this year and expressed pride in their effort throughout.
“All in all, we had a good season. That’s what I left them with. I think most coaches would take 19-6. We were undefeated in-county, dIvision champs and region champs. One banner left to get for us this year, and unfortunately, we fell a couple of games short,” Lenz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these 10 girls. I said it the past couple of games, they just worked. They played hard, we couldn’t score tonight.”
