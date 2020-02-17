CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor needed a win to keep its Susquehanna Division title hopes alive in its girls’ basketball showdown with first-place Harford Tech.
The Eagles played their best half of the season at the most opportune time against the visiting Cobras as they imposed their will for the first 16 minutes en route a 41-30 victory Thursday night to force a tie at the top of the division.
“We moved the ball a lot. Ball movement in our offense is getting great. We’ve been working on it practice and coaches are constantly telling us to move the ball. Our defense was outstanding,” Bo Manor’s Hailee Fields said. “Coach (Sean Lenz) told us at halftime in the locker room that it was the best defense and passing we’ve had all year.”
The Eagles came out strong as they opened the first quarter on a 14-3 run with Fields providing the spark by scoring 12 of her team-high 20 points in the frame.
With its lead downsized to 14-6 entering the second quarter, Bo Manor had another surge to start a quarter. This time, it opened the frame by scoring 10 unanswered points to increase the lead to 24-6 midway through the frame, enabling it to build a 27-12 halftime lead.
“We were executing, and they looked like what they should look like,” Lenz said of the first half. “Ball movement was excellent. Nobody was standing, watching. Our spacing was outstanding. We were finding cutters and the open players, and we were knocking down shots.”
The Eagles’ defense continued to play well into the third quarter as they held Harford Tech to just three points in the frame while extending its lead to 34-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cobras mounted a comeback as they opened the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to cut its deficit to 38-29 with less than 3 minutes remaining. The surge was powered by Alexa Baldwin’s 10 points, nine of which came on three 3-pointers.
Bo Manor’s defense tightened up down the stretch to keep Harford Tech at bay and hold on the victory, which forced a tie for first place in the division.
Both teams have one Susquehanna Division contest left on the schedule as the Eagles (14-5 overall, 11-2 Susquehanna) travel to Perryville on Wednesday while the Cobras (12-6, 11-2) host Elkton on Thursday. Lenz credited the previous coaching staff for putting the team in position to contend for the title and is happy that the work the team has put in is providing results.
“I’m happy for the girls,” Lenz said. “My assistant coach says it every day in practice that we have a bunch of good girls. They come to practice every day, 10 strong, and work their tails off. I’m glad they’re starting to reap the rewards and playing better basketball. I think we’re getting better each game and hopefully continue to do so.”
Baldwin finished with 11 points to lead Harford Tech.
