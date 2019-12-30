NORTH EAST — With Bohemia Manor and Rising Sun tied in the final minutes of the semifinals in the girls’ bracket of the Cecil College Green ‘N’ Gold High School Basketball Holiday Tournament, Eagles guard Hailee Fields assumed the offensive burden.
Fields sank the go-ahead free throw and added an insurance basket to help Bo Manor hold off the Tigers to earn a 47-44 victory over Friday afternoon.
“I told myself I had to carry the team on my back. As a junior and as one of the leading scorers, I knew I had to do anything to keep us up,” Fields said.
After Rising Sun’s McKayla Bennett sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 44 with 1:35 remaining, the teams exchanged turnovers before Fields was fouled with 1:09 remaining. She sank the first free throw but missed the second to give Bo Manor a 45-44 lead.
After the teams played strong defense over the next minute, Fields added to the Eagles’ advantage with a layup with 17 seconds remaining to make it 47-44. Bo Manor held on from there to earn the victory.
The Eagles held the Rising Sun scoreless over the final 95 seconds. The final stretch was indicative of how well their defense has played throughout the first month of the season.
“Our defense has held us in check all year. We’re not a great offensive team, but they hustle and fly around on defense,” Bo Manor coach Sean Lenz said. “Our assistant coach made a couple of tweaks in what we should be running, and they did a great job executing.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the game’s first eight minutes, but the Eagles roared back to cut its deficit to one, 19-18, at the halftime break.
Coming out of halftime, Bo Manor continued its surge as it started the frame on a 15-4 run to build a 33-23 lead. A key to the Eagles’ strong start to the second half was their ability to create turnovers and get out on the fast breaks.
“Rising Sun did a nice job taking away our transition offense in the first half. We needed to have more active hands on defense to get some steals and transition baskets,” Lenz said.
The Tigers bounced back and slowly worked their way back into the game as they cut the deficit to four points at 36-32 by the end of the third quarter. They continued to chip away over the bulk of the fourth quarter before tying it, but they could not get over the hump in the final minutes.
“They made some adjustments to attack our zone, and we made some adjustments to come back at them when they got that lead,” Rising Sun head coach Kathy Stoudt said. “I think we were able to tie it, but we weren’t able to make those couple of plays at the end to make the difference.”
