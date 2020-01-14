CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor and Elkton faced a tough draw in the 2020 Battle at the Bridge Wrestling Tournament as several strong programs from the region converged at Bohemia Manor High School Friday and Saturday.
Even though the two county teams just placed one wrestler in the top six in the tournament in Eagles’ wrestler Ian Artice’s fourth place finish at 220 pounds, Bo Manor head coach Dave Boyer said the strong competition will only help any wrestler in the future.
“As always, we want him to reach his potential, and today, I think he could have pulled out a win, but we bring these teams here to get them ready for what’s coming,” Boyer said. “This is a tough tournament for a school of our size. We enjoy the competition. I think Ian did well today, but we were hoping for a higher place.”
Artice won his first two matches to advance to the tournament semifinals, but he fell in the semifinals in an 11-9 decision to Patriot High School’s (Va.) Nick Cilla in the first round of sudden victory to send him into the consolation bracket.
Artice bounced back with a 12-1 majority decision in his first match of the consolation bracket, placing him in the third-place match, and after high scoring first-two rounds, Artice fell to Overlea’s Nnamdi Anyakwo via a pinfall early in the third round.
Artice feels like it was his endurance that cost him in his matches as he had to wrestle five matches in two days, and he knows that he’ll have to improve on it as the season winds down.
“I just need to work on my conditioning a little bit more and get ready for states,” Artice said. “None of my first two matches got out of the first period, so I didn’t have time to build my conditioning. On the second day, I faced more solid wrestlers, and they went the distance.”
“I think when it’s your fifth match over the last 24 hours, you tend to not operate at your best especially when your stamina is out. I think he could have ended it differently,” Boyer added.
Dunbar took home the overall team title.The Eagles and Golden Elks finishing 18th and 20th place, respectively.
