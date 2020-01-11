Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.