PERRYVILLE — With Perryville assigning a player to shadow guard Anthony Pompilii wherever he went on the court starting in the second quarter, it put the onus on the rest of the Bohemia Manor lineup to pick up the slack in Friday night's Susquehanna Division boys’ basketball battle.
With more space around the basket as Pompilii played on the perimeter with a defender on him, the duo Damir Wright and Aidan Brown took advantage as they combined for 41 points in the Eagles’ 76-45 home victory over the Panthers.
“They did the same thing and try to take the balls out of Pomp’s hands a little bit. That just opened things up. With just four, the middle is wide open, somebody has to play it,” Bo Manor coach Sandy Grimes said. “We have the corners or the drive, and it’s golden for you. We have enough players that it’s fine if they want to take Pomp out of the game.”
Entering the second quarter trailing 12-11, the Eagles started the frame on 9-2 run to take a 20-14 lead, but the Panthers responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 20-20 midway through the frame. Bo Manor quickly regained the lead for good on a Pompilii 3-pointer, and its lead increased to 32-27 by the halftime break.
The Eagles took control of the game in the third quarter as they outscored Perryville 20-10 in the frame. They continued to pull away in the fourth, outscoring the Panthers 25-8 in the quarter.
With Pompilii getting limited touches, Wright took over as Bo Manor’s primary ball handler. He did well in the new role as he scored a game-high 24 points and created good looks for his teammates.
“We had good transition offense, good rebounding and pushing the ball,” Wright said of Bo Manor’s strong offense. “We’re developing as a team together. Each of us individually is getting better, and we’re starting to be as one.”
Brown chipped in 17 points as he made three 3-pointers, and despite limited touches in the final three quarters, Pompilii finished with 19 points and seven assists.
Caedon Kesner scored 14 points while Emarion Hampton and Jaimeer Guy chipped in eight points each for the Panthers, who just could not keep up with the Eagles after a solid first half.
“We had a good transition offense, and that kept us in the game. In the first and second half, we really struggled in our half-court offense. Bo Manor was disciplined. They took good shots and the right shots. They just really outplayed us,” Perryville head coach Ron Kidd said. “Then we tried our change our defense in the second half to something that we weren’t ready to play, and Bo Manor took advantage of us.”
